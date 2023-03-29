BREAKING: Main Street Armory sold after three killed in stampede

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Main Street Armory has been sold following a fatal crowd surge that killed three concert-goers, according to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Former owner Scott Donaldson filed a sales deed on Friday. That deed reveals the property was sold to “900 East Main Street Rochester LLC” for $550,000.

The armory was shut down by the City of Rochester on March 8, just days after the deaths of three people trampled at an armory concert. The future for the establishment is unknown at this time.