BREAKING NEWS: 6-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle on Thurston Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 6-year-old boy died after being struck by a pickup truck at around 2:15 p.m. Friday on Thurston Road.

Rochester Police Lt. Greg Bello said the child died at Strong Memorial Hospital after being struck by an Orkin truck near the intersection with Sawyer Street in the 500 block.

He said the driver of the vehicle, which was headed northbound on Thurston Road, is cooperating with the investigation. Police are interviewing several witnesses and reviewing video footage from area businesses. Bello anticipated the section of Thurston Road would be shut down for several hours.