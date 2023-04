WHEATLAND, N.Y. – State police say one person is dead after a crash on I-90 eastbound at 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the crash involved one car and happened near mile marker 374.9 between exit 47 and 46. Two others were injured in the crash and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the right lane remains blocked with minimal traffic delays.