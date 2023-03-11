BREAKING: One dead, one injured after double-shooting Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after reports of multiple shots fired. This happened on Depew Street just before 11:30 Friday night.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man in his twenties in a parked car who had been shot multiple times. Officers and paramedics tried to save his life, but the victim died at the scene.

A short time later, police say they found another man in his late teens shot multiple times on Chili Avenue, not far from the where the first victim was found. He was taken to Strong Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say both men were in the same parked car when they were shot. Police are still investigating this homicide.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911.