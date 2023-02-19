BREAKING: RPD investigating Saturday night homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police department responded to Parsells Avenue at 9:20 p.m. Saturday to a 911 caller reporting a man knocked on their door saying he was shot. Officers immediately responded to the location and located the victim, a man in his 30s. The victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene.

RPD is now confirming that the victim was not shot on Parsells Avenue, but ran to that location seeking help.

Police are still in the process of locating the original scene and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911. This is an active homicide investigation and any further updates will come from the Major Crimes Unit.