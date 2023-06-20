Breast Cancer Coalition awards funding to researchers at U of R and Cornell University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Breast Cancer Coalition awarded $100,000 for breast cancer research during a ceremony on Tuesday on University Avenue.

The coalition is granting $50,000 to a Cornell University researcher and $25,000 each to a pre-doctoral student at Cornell and a pre-doctoral student at the University of Rochester.

Since 2003, the coalition has given more than $1 million in funding to researchers in Upstate New York.

Grant recipients are selected through a competitive application and review process from candidates throughout the Upstate and Western New York region. Recipients are selected through applications and a review process.