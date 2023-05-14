Breast Cancer Coalition hosts walk/run fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the “Breast Cancer Coalition’s” First Annual Pink and Teal Challenge. The coalition added teal to the walk and run event to be more inclusive of people with gynecologic cancers in addition to people with breast cancer.

The walk and run was a fundraiser for the coalition, which provides support, programs, education, and advocacy to breast and gynecological cancer survivors. This year is also the coalition’s 25th anniversary.

“It started with a group of breast cancer survivors sitting around their kitchen table, official organization in 1998,” said Meredith Utman Director of Special Events, Breast Cancer Coalition

News 10NBC was an official sponsor of the event. Our very own Deanna Dewberry, a four-time cancer survivor was the emcee.