Breast Cancer Coalition to host 23rd annual 5k walk and run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Breast Cancer Coalition will host their 23rd annual “Pink & Teal Challenge,” a 5k walk and run that raises funds to support those affected by breast and gynecologic cancers.

During Mother’s Day weekend, people will dress in their pink and teal attire to honor those living with these cancers and pay tribute to those who have lost their battles. At last year’s challenge, the coalition says they welcomed over 1,200 participants.

This event will take place Saturday, May 10, at Monroe Community College and there will be a 5k loop for runners and walkers or a two mile loop just for walkers. The run will start at 9:30 a.m., with the walk starting at 9:45 a.m.

For those who are not able to attend the event on Saturday, people can also join in on a virtual run or walk on May 9, where people can run and or walk in any spot they’d like.

