Brian Sullivan’s family holds out hope for answers, 17 years after his disappearance

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. — The family of Brian Sullivan gathered together Saturday in Churchville to remember his life and keep the search for him alive, just two days before the 17th anniversary of his disappearance.

Sullivan was last seen at a Burger King restaurant on Chili Avenue in Gates on July 8, 2007. The 19-year-old’s vehicle was recovered abandoned later that day at the end of Lettington Street in Gates, near a wooded area. The last anyone saw or heard from him was when he left a friend a voicemail at 6:10 a.m. that Sunday.

Sullivan was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a blue pinstriped button-down shirt, and a green baseball cap.

Today, his sister Brittney says that her family has not given up hope.

“We definitely don’t want to make it 18 years. But coming together and remembering that we are in this together as a family helps, and even though it’s a very hard thing to do we are all here for each other and love each other and are together in this,” Brittney Sullivan said.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies have said they believe that Sullivan is dead and the lead suspect in the case is also dead. But that has not stopped the family’s quest for answers.

News10NBC reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office today for comment on the status of the search but was not able to reach anyone. We were told to call back on Monday. We’ll be sure to bring you any new information.

