Bridging the gap: Young New Yorkers shown a future in construction as industry seeks fresh talent

Students explore construction careers amid industry downturn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The construction industry in New York State, hit hard by the pandemic, is embarking on a recovery journey. In 2020, the sector experienced its most significant decline in job numbers in a quarter of a century, with 45,000 positions lost. Now, with only 4.3 percent of the state’s workforce involved in construction, the Builders Exchange of Rochester is spearheading efforts to revitalize this crucial industry.

At the heart of these efforts is the Construction and Career Day, aimed at exposing students to the myriad of opportunities within the construction trade. More than 450 students gathered at Innovative Field, engaging directly with various companies and vendors. This initiative not only showcased the potential for long-term careers in construction but also addressed the sector’s pressing challenge: attracting new and young workers.

“It’s hard finding young people other people to work in our industry,” Jeff Agnello, CFO of Pooler Enterprises, said.

Construction and Career Day offers students insights into practical career paths beyond the traditional college degree. Anthony J. DiTucci, president at Livingston Associates, emphasized the significance of exploring all opportunities, suggesting that “there are other paths that they could take” besides immediately pursuing higher education.

“That doesn’t mean don’t go to college, but it means explore everything that’s out there,” DiTucci said.

The event proved to be a source of inspiration for many attendees, including students already engaged in construction programs at their schools. Amari Coley-Henderson and Azariah Williams shared their enthusiasm, noting that the experience opened their eyes to companies willing to hire Black women of their age upon graduation.

“I’m actually very honored that they’re doing stuff like that for us, it gives us more motivation to do this,” Williams said.

Cequan Corbett from UPrep Charter School highlighted the tangible benefits of such initiatives, pointing out, “They will actually have opportunities as soon as they graduate that will push them and give them the right direction … so they can be successful and have a good career in construction.”

