Brighton commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Friday, the Town of Brighton commemorated Martin Luther King Junior Day. It started with the singing of the Black National Anthem by the School of the Arts choir performing beautiful rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

This is the second annual commemoration day for MLK in Brighton.

Town Board member Robin Wilt spoke and referred to Professor Cornell West’s term of the Santa Claus-ification of Martin Luther King today compared to his public approval more than 50 years ago.

“Without that additional context, one might mistakenly think King’s message of racial amity and cry for unity and justice was widely accepted and popular,” says Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt. “When in reality it was received with revulsion and rage.”

Wilt says that illustrates the courage Doctor King had.

MLK Day is officially observed Monday, January 15.