Brighton celebrates the Fourth with 4K, fireworks and the Skycoasters

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Town of Brighton celebrated Independence Day with the annual 5K. The race, sponsored by Fleet Feet, kicked off at Twelve Corners Middle School at 8 a.m. After that, people gathered for food, live music and carnival rides at the Meridian Center Park.

“It gets the body moving, gets some physical activity. It’s a long day. We’ve got rides, food and music all afternoon and all into the evening out at Meridian Square culminating with the Skycoasters of course at 8 o’clock on the Whole Foods stage,” said Brighton Town Supervisor William Moehle.

And tonight, Brighton will have a fireworks show. it starts at 9:50 p.m..