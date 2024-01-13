Brighton community remembering the life of Pittsford woman found dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members are gathering to remember the life of a woman found dead after going missing on New Year’s Eve.

Deputies say Jennifer Hicks, 33, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. leaving Ziggy’s bar on Railroad Street. Tuesday, January 2 deputies found her body at the bottom of an embankment between Scio Street and Portland Avenue.

A candlelit vigil is taking place Saturday night at the football field of Brighton High School at 7 p.m. News10NBC is told her mother will attend, and wants to bring light to this tragedy so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.