Brighton Farmers Market celebrates Pride Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The market kicked things off on Sunday with a short ceremony to celebrate pride.

Brighton Town Supervisor William Moehle issued a proclamation honoring Braden Reese, a very active and supportive member of Rochester’s LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m just one face of many doing this difficult work right now. I’m here [representing] every one, and really exclaiming what I believe pride is about, which is truly showing up for, and celebrating every one in our community,” said Braden Reese.

In addition to more than two dozen vendors, the celebration featured live music and food trucks