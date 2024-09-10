Brighton gets $1.2 million to improve recreation areas around town hall

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Town of Brighton is planning major improvements to the area around the Brighton Town Hall, which may include a new recreation center.

The town plans to replace the playground next to the pool and install a new splash pad. Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle says the town has received a $1.2 million state grant to pay for these projects.

“We’ve heard from residents how much they want to save the pool. So that’s really the headline story. With the grant funding, we will be able to renovate that pool, which is 35 years old,” Moehle said.

Town officials want to have the project completed by next summer.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.