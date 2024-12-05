Brighton graduate speaks about co-writing screen adaptation of ‘Wicked’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The big-screen adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical “Wicked” continues to break box office records. Did you know that the film has a Rochester connection?

Dana Fox, a 1994 Brighton graduate, co-wrote the script for part one of the film adaptation of “Wicked.” She told News10NBC that part of the driving force that got her there is some frozen north toughness.

“I would walk outside and my tears would just sort of instantly freeze in my eyelashes and I would think ‘this is impossible, how is anyone supposed to live like this?’ But now I realize it gave me a lot of grit. It really made me into someone who can do hard things,” She said.

“I do feel that female emotional stuff can be on the level of a superhero movie. So, I felt that we were really lucky that we got to be on such a big canvas in this way with this movie.”

Fox’s other film credits include “Cruella”, “Couples Retreat”, and “What Happens in Vegas.”