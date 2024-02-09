Brighton High School and Twelve Corners Middle School closed Friday due to water main break

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton High School and Twelve Corners Middle School are closed on Friday because of a water main break, the district announced.

The district says afterschool and evening activities will still take place. Council Rock Primary School, French Road Elementary School, and the district’s central office will still remain open.

Monroe County Water Authority is working to repair the break. The northbound lane of South Winton Road will be closed as crews repair the damage.