Brighton man accused of shooting woman after Canandaigua bar fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Brighton man is accused of getting into a bar fight in Canandaigua, then firing a gun into a crowd, hitting a woman who wasn’t involved in the fight.

Leon Richard McDaniel, 28, is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The 38-year-old victim underwent surgery after being shot and she has been released from the hospital.

Canandaigua Police say the shooting happened on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. after the fight at a bar on Phoenix Street. Police say that, after security kicked McDaniel out, he fired his gun several times into a crowd on the street.

Officers say McDaniel got away before they arrived but police found him in Brighton on Monday night. McDaniel was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.