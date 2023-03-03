Brighton Police investigate smash-and-grab at store on Monroe Ave

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Police are investigating a break-in where a car was used to smash through the front door of a convenience store in Brighton.

Brighton Police arrived at 12:40 a.m. on Friday and found the front of the store on Monroe Ave. smashed.

The Brighton Police captain says the suspects entered the store and got away with groceries. This is the second time in three weeks this business has been hit by a burglary. Anyone with information on this is asked to call 911.