Brighton Police: Man robbed by suspects with hatchet, knife

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A man was robbed on Highland Avenue on Monday night by four male suspects — one with a hatchet and one with a knife — according to the Brighton Police Department.

Police say that at around 10:19 p.m. Jan. 8, the victim was approached by four males in a parking lot in the 500 block of Highland Avenue, east of South Goodman Street; they demanded his wallet, keys and cell phone.

When apprehended, the suspects may face charges of robbery, grand larceny, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

