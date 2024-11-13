Brighton Police: Person attacked during attempt to steal car

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton Police are looking for the suspects who they say assaulted a driver and tried to steal the driver’s car on Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in a parking lot on Browncroft Boulevard near I-590. Police say two men with ski masks approached the parked car and demanded the keys, with one man holding what appeared to be a gun.

When the driver refused to hand over the keys, the suspects attacked the person, took the keys, and ran away before police arrived. The victim had minor injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.