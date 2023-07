BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Town of Brighton has rescheduled one of its two Pride events. The ceremony on Friday, July 7 will be at 2 p.m., instead of noon on the front lawn of Town Hall, 2300 Elmwood Avenue.

The second event has not changed and will take place on Sunday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m., at the Brighton Farmers Market, 1150 S. Winton Road.