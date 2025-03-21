BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Town of Brighton says it’s suspending its property reassessments that were underway for this year.

This comes after Brighton residents complained about high reassessments for their homes, fearing it could translate to higher taxes. One resident told News10NBC that the new assessment increased the valuation of his home by more than double, from $295,000 in 2018 to now $822,000.

In a Friday news release, Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said the town will conduct a reassessment at a later date instead and will continue to review property values. He said:

“The Town planned to do a reassessment in 2025 to reflect the dramatic increases in home prices in Brighton over the past several years. While we still believe it will be important to conduct a reassessment soon, at the present time, the reassessment cannot be completed in a manner that will ensure fair and accurate results for all taxpayers. Accordingly, we will continue to review property values in Brighton and prepare to conduct a reassessment at a future date.”

The town says the reassessments aim to ensure that all taxpayers are assessed fairly on the market value of their property.

The county will issue the tentative assessment roll on May 1 and it will be posted on the assessor’s webpage. Anyone who wants to challenge their assessment may then do so by filing a grievance with the assessor no later than 8 p.m. on May 27. The Board of Assessment Review will hear the grievances and final assessments will be determined by July 1.