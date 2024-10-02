Brighton school district community honors longtime bus driver ‘Mister Fred’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — It was a special night for a Brighton school district employee.

Bus driver Freddy Colon was honored at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting for 36 years of service. Cologne — or, as the kids call him, “Mister Fred” — was nominated by parents for the “Brighton Believes” award, for his integrity, responsibility, and dedication to the community.

“What made me stay? The parents and the kids. I got some students here that they are graduated, high school, college, and they came today to say hi to me,” Colon said.

Colon plans to keep driving for the district.