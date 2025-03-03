Brighton school district hosts festival with dozens of hands-on workshops

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Brighton Central School District held its yearly festival of ideas on Saturday afternoon, featuring nearly 70 workshops led by community volunteers.

The goal of the festival is to offer hands-on learning for students in grades third through eighth. Over 600 students participated in the workshops, which included fencing, cupcake decorating, and hands-on robotics.