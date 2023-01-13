Brighton school district settles lawsuit with former student for $1.75 million

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Central School District has settled with a former student for $1.75 million. The lawsuit was brought under the New York State Child Victims Act by a person who went to Brighton High School in the 1980s.

News10NBC reached out to the school district for comment, and they said, “No one who was a subject of the litigation, has worked in the district for 25 years or more. Reaching this resolution, the district, and plaintiff, and her counsel, worked collaboratively. Together, a resolution was reached that addresses a serious claim and respects the rights of survivors of claims brought under the CVA. Brighton Central School District has, and continues to be, committed to working proactively to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”