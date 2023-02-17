Brighton School District superintendent wins national award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local superintendent has won a national award. The Brighton Central School Superintendent, Dr. Kevin McGowan, has been named superintendent of the year.

McGowan accepted the award on Thursday. The award is given out every year by the School Superintendents Association to the most outstanding super who best meets their students’ needs.

McGowan gave a humble thank you speech.

“Our community has committed to doing incredible work in supporting our kids but our staff are the magic makers,” McGowan said. “Our staff are the people that are closing those gaps and making it happen.”

McGowan has been superintendent in Brighton since 2009. He started his career as an elementary teacher in Lockport.