Brighton school district voters OK $21M capital improvement project

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Brighton Central School District got the green light on its capital improvement plan.

The plan was approved Wednesday night with more than 87% of people who live in the district voting yes. It authorizes the district to appropriate more than $21 million for improvements at French Road Elementary, Twelve Corners Middle, and Brighton high schools.

The district says it will have no impact on local taxes because the plan allows it to pull nearly 45 million from the existing capital reserve fund.

The plan includes improvements to the athletic facilities, parking and traffic safety improvements, school building renovations and safety improvements.