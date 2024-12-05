Brighton school to receive major enhancements after district voters approve $19 million proposition
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Brighton Central School District is set to undergo significant improvements following a special vote.
Voters approved a proposition with 77% in favor, allocating over $19 million for upgrades at Council Rock Primary School. The funds will be used for classroom upgrades, playground expansion, and a new outdoor sports turf. Homeowners can expect a tax increase of $18 per year for properties assessed at $250,000.