Brighton senior community hosts ‘Valentine Ball’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Celebrating the spirit of Valentine’s Day: Watermark Legacy at Clover Blossom in Brighton held its first-ever Valentine Ball on Friday night.

Seniors in the community enjoyed a night of music and dancing, chocolate-covered treats, and champagne, cocktails and a bubbly “love potion” punch.

News10NBC met up with Carl Wetzstein and Janet Rothbeind. They met at the community, fell in love, and moved in together.

“Well, he was presenting at a small group that I went to and that’s how I met him. And then we found things to talk about, and so we talked, and then we got to be friends, and then we got to be more than friends, and then we moved in together,” Janet said.

“It’s so much better than just living in your own apartment. It’s just wonderful,” Carl said.

Janet says she was drawn to Carl’s intelligence and laugh. Carl says Janet is a wonderful person to spend time with.