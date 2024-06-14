Brighton High School seniors wake up principal; See his reaction

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The principal at Brighton High School got an unexpected awakening from his students on senior prank day.

The seniors decided to drive to Dr. Thomas Hall’s home in Macedon and wake him up together. They even brought him his morning coffee. You can see his reaction in this story.

Dr. Hall’s wife helped to organize the prank. After that, they took a group photo, crammed in his bedroom. One of the students who organized the prank said this:

“We showed up and he was tearing up because he sees us as his own kids and nieces and nephews. We love him the same way as well. I will continue this email with two videos as well.”