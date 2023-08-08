Brighton veterinary hospital no longer 24 hours

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — It’s official: What was the only 24-hour vet in our region has cut back its hours.

Veterinary Specialist and Emergency Services in Brighton announced it has scaled back from 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to hours between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The animal hospital said it will continue to accept drop-offs for special and surgery appointments from 6 to 8 a.m. — but will no longer have emergency services after operating hours.

The reason for the reduced hours? Lack of staff.

If an animal needs emergency care after 10 p.m., the nearest 24-hour animal hospital is now more than 60 miles away in either Orchard Park or Syracuse.