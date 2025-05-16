Brighton Volunteer Ambulance will give behind-the-scenes look at open house

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – In celebration of National EMS Week, Brighton Volunteer Ambulance will hold an open house on Sunday.

It’s a chance for the public to get a behind-the-scenes look at these lifesaving operations and ask questions to EMTs and first responders on site.

Dennis Mietz, vice president of Brighton Volunteer Ambulance, said it’s an opportunity to raise awareness about the critical services they provide.

“That’s where the awareness comes in because if you don’t, unfortunately, or fortunately, need the service, then you kind take it for granted that it’s there I suppose,” Mietz said. “Unless it touches your life in some way, or your parents or your child.”

The open house is this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Brighton Volunteer Ambulance base on Winton Road.

