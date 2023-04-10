Brighton Whole Foods offers new items sourced from local suppliers

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The new Whole Foods in Brighton will be offering a variety of locally sourced foods. Some of the products come from local communities like Hilton, Fairport, and Bergen.

The company says the products must meet a quality standard that is extremely important to them.

“For the Brighton store alone, we’re launching about 20 new suppliers, and over 100 new items just for this store alone, and they are based in Rochester or surrounding area,” said John Lawson, Senior Local Forager, Whole Foods Market.

The Brighton Whole Foods market is scheduled to open Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.