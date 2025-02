BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Victoria Maryellen Hayashi, 19, is missing from Brighton. She is believed to be suicidal and may need medical attention.

Police say she was in the area of Fairlawn Drive in Irondequoit at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hayashi is 5’4″ and 140 lbs. She is white with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 911.