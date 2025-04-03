Bristol Mountain announces closure for 2024-25 season Thursday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — For winter sports lovers in the Finger Lakes region, Bristol Mountain Ski Resort in Canandaigua has announced it has closed for the 2024-25 season.

The resort said due to the rainy weather this weekend, they will not be open, resulting in the end of their season after being open for 114 days.

Although this season might be over, people can prepare for the 2025-26 season, as passes are on sale now through April 15.

To learn more about passes for next season and the resort, click here.