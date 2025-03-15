Brockport businesses struggle as Main Street bridge repairs face repeated delays

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Frustrations are mounting in Brockport as delays continue to plague repairs on the Main Street bridge. The bridge, which has been out of commission for over a year, has seen its reopening postponed multiple times, affecting local businesses and contractors.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin visited Brockport to investigate the ongoing delays and the impact on the community. Business owners, like Erica Burns of Smarty Pants, have faced significant challenges due to the bridge closure.

“My business was down 25, 30% from prior years,” Burns said. “It’s hard and it’s frustrating.”

The bridge was initially set to reopen on September 6, but the date has been pushed back several times, with the latest delay extending the closure until at least mid-May. The rehabilitation of the 110-year-old bridge involves replacing most of its parts to ensure it lasts another 50 years.

Brockport Mayor Margay Blackman cited supply chain issues as a primary reason for the delays.

“Particularly what are called the lifting posts on the ends of the bridge—those were delayed for six months,” Blackman explained.

The contractor, Crane Hogan, faces fines of $7,000 per day due to the extended project timeline. As of now, the fines have accumulated to over $2.8 million.

The bridge is now expected to be completed by May 16.

