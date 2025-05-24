Brockport community to remember longtime firefighter Dean Westcott

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The community will honor Dean Westcott, a dedicated Brockport firefighter who served for more than six decades, on Saturday. Mr. Westcott died Monday at the age of 82.

In addition to his firefighting service, he also worked part-time as a police dispatcher.

Calling hours are scheduled for Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Brockport Free Methodist Church, 6787 4th Section Road, Brockport. A celebration of life will follow.

