Brockport firefighters keeping memory of 9/11 alive with annual vigil

9/11 vigil held at Brockport fire station

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A vigil has been taking place all day Wednesday at the Brockport Fire Department’s Station #4 on South Main Street, at the site of the town’s 9/11 memorial.

There, the fire department remembered the victims killed in the attacks, along with the more than 2,000 first responders who have died since 2001 due to health conditions caused by exposure to chemicals at Ground Zero.

At 6 p.m. was the Ring of Fire, in which past fire chiefs from Brockport and neighboring towns circled around the monument. Dozens of firefighters and neighbors were in attendance, along with bagpipers to play Taps. People also visited the museum at the station, filled with dozens of pictures and statues from 9/11.

People News10NBC spoke with say although this is a somber time, there was a lot of good happening at the vigil.

Christopher Martin, public information officer for the fire district, noted that the station’s location means that anyone coming to Brockport sees the memorial. He said the district has done the vigil ever Sept. 11 since the first year after the attacks.

“Anybody who comes to the village, anybody who comes to SUNY Brockport to visit with their child – the kid probably doesn’t remember 9/11, but the parents do,” Martin said. “And anything we can do to keep the memory of that alive – I think it was Roosevelt who said, ‘If we remember, we will not repeat.’ And we don’t want to repeat the loss of 343 lives.” That was a reference to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 when responding to the sites of the terrorist attacks.