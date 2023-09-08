Brockport man charged with burglarizing golf pro shops in Parma, Brockport

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Brockport man has been arrested in connection with burglaries at local golf pro shops, plus arson at one of them.

Justin L. Skinner, 32, of Brockport, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, plus charges of third-degree arson, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Skinner is accused of burglarizing the Twin Hills Country Club in Parma and the Timber Ridge Golf Club in Brockport on Aug. 16. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies, who reviewed surveillance video, says he smashed the door and stole over $1,200 in cash and checks from a safe inside Twin Hills, and broke a window and Timber Ridge to break in, though nothing there was reported stolen.

Deputies also responded to Twin Hills on Aug. 24 for another burglary report at 2:41 a.m. They found the door to the pro shop shattered and noticed smoke inside the building, and cleared the building to make sure no one was still inside. The total damage is estimated at more than $200,000.

Sheriff’s investigators, assisted by the Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Unit, arrested Skinner on Tuesday, Sept. 5. They say he was in possession of a .45 caliber pistol, which he is prohibited from having as he is a convicted felon.

Skinner was arraigned in Parma Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $100,000 cash, $350,000 insurance bond or $500,000 partially secured bond. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continued and further charges may be presented before a grand jury.