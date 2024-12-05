Brockport man convicted of manslaughter in deadly Orleans County crash

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — A Brockport man was convicted of manslaughter in a crash that killed a dirt bike rider in Orleans County back in February.

Noah Magee, 19, was also convicted of reckless driving and leaving the scene of a deadly crash. The crash happened in the Town of Barre on McNamar Road on Feb. 8.

New York State Police say Magee was driving his truck the wrong way and on the shoulder of the road when he hit the dirt bike rider head-on. The dirt bike rider, who troopers identified as 24-year-old Roger Kingdollar of Holley, died at the scene. Two other four-wheelers were traveling with Kingdollar and weren’t hit.

Troopers say Magee continued driving after the crash and he eventually returned to the scene without his truck. That’s when troopers detained him.

Magee will be sentenced in late January.