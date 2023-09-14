Brockport Police, Good Samaritan pull pair from Erie Canal

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – A man and woman were injured after they ended up in the Erie Canal last weekend.

Brockport Police say the pair were at the edge of the water, talking, when the man lost his balance and fell in just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

The woman knew her friend couldn’t swim started screaming for help. She jumped in to try to save him.

While trying to get her friend out of the water, the woman hit her head on the concrete embankment.

Police say when they arrived within a minute of being dispatched, they saw the man face down, motionless in the water.

Offices Evan Blodgett and Joshua Sime, with the help of a Good Samaritan, pulled the man out of the water. Officer Blodgett started CPR while other officers got the woman out of the canal.

Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The man was in critical condition upon arrival. The woman had a head injury and possible concussion.

Both have been released from the hospital and have fully recovered, according to police.