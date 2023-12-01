Brockport Police respond to crash on Redman Road

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. —The Brockport Police Department is investigating a major crash on Redman Road. The crash closed a large area to traffic for several hours.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and appears to involve two cars. It happened near West Avenue, less than a mile from downtown brockport. News10NBC working to get more information from police. This is a developing story.