Brockport Police respond to crash on Redman Road
BROCKPORT, N.Y. —The Brockport Police Department is investigating a major crash on Redman Road. The crash closed a large area to traffic for several hours.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and appears to involve two cars. It happened near West Avenue, less than a mile from downtown brockport. News10NBC working to get more information from police. This is a developing story.