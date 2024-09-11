Brockport prepares for all-day vigil in memory of 9/11 victims

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — It has been 23 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The terror attacks changed the course of history and more than 2,000 additional people have died from illnesses attributed to 9/11. The Brockport Fire Department and the Brockport Volunteer Firefighters Association are remembering the lives lost and the bravery of first responders with an all-day vigil on Wednesday.

The ceremony will take place at the Firefighters Memorial Monument on South Main Street, created just months after 9/11. The monument includes a steel beam from the World Trade Center.

Christopher Martin, public information officer with the Brockport Fire Department, said one of the department’s past chiefs had the idea for the memorial after seeing Thomas Franklin’s iconic photo of firefighters raising an American flag over ground zero.

“This became his vision and so we built in in the days following,” Martin said.

Soon, donations came in to help build in the memorial and it was commissioned in the October following the attacks. The memorial offers people a chance to reflect.

“There’s firefighters that come from the tri county region. They come and spend time with us and the community support is unbelievable,” Marin said. “You’ve got people, they bring flowers and set them on the monument and say a prayer and shake hands with every firefighter and first responder.”

The ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m.. Firefighters will lower the flag to half-staff and ring a memorial bell at 8:47 a.m.

After the opening ceremony, a uniformed honor guard will remain in place until 6 p.m. The closing ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include the playing of Taps.