Brockport woman driving with 18 suspensions involved in Ontario County crash

GENEVA, N.Y. – According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, on March 6 at 4:17 p.m., Summer L. Brink, 45, of Brockport, was involved in a crash that caused property damage and left the scene. This happened by Routes 5 and 20 in Geneva.

She has 18 driving suspensions and her privileges were suspended. She has also failed to answer seven tickets on seven different dates.

Brink was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

She will appear in Geneva Town Court at a later date.