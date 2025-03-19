Brockport woman sentenced for multiple fraud charges

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A Brockport woman has been charged for commiting bank fraud and making a false statement and could face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Patricia Hutchins, 53, was found with different wire fraud schemes such as Unemployment Insurance Fraud, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fraud and elder fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Any documents, cash and electronic devices that were used in the schemes were seized by U.S. Postal Inspectors who did a search warrant on Hutchins in July 2021.

Hutchins back in October 2022 was arrested on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

In October of 2024, the Attorney’s Office said Hutchins appeared for a sentencing in federal court. It ended up being delayed as Hutchins claimed she had no money for restitution, as she invested all of it into a retirement account.

In December of 2024, she appeared again and claimed she still had no money, as she claimed she had given it to a person she thought was country artist Kenny Chesney who said they would invest it for her.

The Attorney’s Office said Hutchins used that excuse twice before.

Hutchins ended up pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. As part of Hutchins’ plea agreement, she must pay restitution to two victims. One was for $20,052 to a financial institution for a fraudulent PPP loan disbursement and $25,100 to an elderly lady.

She is scheduled for sentencing on April 15.