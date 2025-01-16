Brockport’s first warming center opens its doors to anyone in need

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A new warming center is now available for those in need on the west side of Monroe County.

Oak Orchard Health and county leaders celebrated the opening of the area’s first warming center at Brockport First Baptist Church on Main Street.

The center offers a refuge whenever temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

“We recognize that the cold weather doesn’t just stop at community boundaries and similarly we are willing to help and our willingness to help doesn’t stop at community boundaries either,” said Robin Govanlu, the chief of behavioral health at Oak Orchard Health.

The shelter operates in the evenings as needed during the week and weekends. On holidays, it will remain open 24 hours.

