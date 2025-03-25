Broken car windows at School No. 9, RPD on scene

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC saw a police presence at School No. 9 on North Clinton Avenue on Monday.

Several car windows appeared to have been smashed, with glass scattered on the ground.

Officials said they are investigating the situation.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

