Brooklyn man pleads not guilty in Brighton kidnapping case; court denies bail

Man accused of kidnapping girl appears in court

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Serdar Ozman, 40, of Brooklyn Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree kidnapping, and first- and second-degree criminal sexual acts. He’s accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl from her Brighton home back in March.

Ozman, dressed in a Livingston County Jail jumpsuit, also held by U.S. Immigration, stood before a judge for his arraignment. Attorneys said there’s no specific reason for him to be held in Livingston County.

The arrest followed a crucial breakthrough. Authorities said they examined the victim’s phone and discovered text messages, leading them to her rescue in Ozman’s Brooklyn apartment. Police arrested Ozman just two days after the alleged kidnapping.

To protect the integrity of the legal process and ensure the victim’s well-being, a no-contact order has been in place.

Meanwhile, Ozman’s attorney argued for bail, suggesting that Ozman is being “overcharged tremendously” and indicating that forthcoming evidence could strengthen the case for his release on bail.

“The feeling that I got when I spoke to him, maybe I’m naive, but after 25 years I don’t think I’m naive – I really felt like he’s not guilty of what they’re saying he’s guilty of,” said Tony Mirvis, Ozman’s attorney.

Attorneys would not go into specifics of what they believed happened.

The court discussed a request for Ozman to supply a cheek swab for DNA testing to confirm his identity.

Sara Van Strydonck, head of the Special Victims Unit at the District Attorney’s Office, spoke about her interactions with the victim and her family.

“They’re doing as good as can be expected, there’s a lot of services in place and that continues,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ozman remains detained without bail, and a trial date is yet to be scheduled.

The next court date will be in July for a motion hearing. Attorneys hope to set a trial date after that.