Brooklyn man sentenced for hacking into online accounts of Wegmans customers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Maurice Sheftall, 24, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to fraud and related activity in connection with computers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday. He was sentenced to serve three years probation and pay restitution totaling $41,441.

The office said that in January 2021, Sheftall got the customer credentials of more than 50 people who had online accounts with Wegmans. He logged into the accounts and used the customers saved credit card information, without their knowledge, to order groceries for himself and others.

Between January 22, 2021, and July 25, 2021, Sheftall intentionally defrauded Wegmans and about 50 customers of about $9,297.05. Actual losses totaled $41,441, which included reimbursement to customers, the purchase of credit monitoring for the affected customers, and the purchase of dark web monitoring to determine how he got the customer account information.